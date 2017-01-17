Putin Defends Trump – News With Mary Dixon

ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

January 17, 2017 8:21 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Cubs, Donald Trump, GM, Hyundai, Inauguration boycott, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin

UPDATE: Russian president Vladimir Putin says those who spread “phony stuff” about US president-elect Donald Trump are, “worse than prostitutes.” Putin accuses the Obama administration of trying to undermine Trump’s legitimacy. (Also this morning, Ukraine has filed a case against Russia in the UN’s highest court, over Putin’s annexation of Crimea and backing of separatist rebels.) Nearly 10% of Congress will not attend this Friday’s inauguration. The Washington Post counts 42 Democrats sitting out following Trump’s attack against civil rights hero and fellow congressman John Lewis … General Motors and Hyundai will be announcing plans to bump up investments in their US plants.  Trump has been pressing automakers, and threatening big tariffs on German car companies … A fatal accident blocked the outbound Eisenhower between Damen and Sacramento. Illinois State Police report three deaths early this morning … The World Series Champion Cubs visited the White House yesterday … There’s a Dense Fog Advisory this morning … turning cloudy with a chance of light rain and temperatures in the low-40s today.

