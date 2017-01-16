THE BIG BEAT Playlist: January 16, 2017 [Listen]

10pm
Dams of the West – “Tell the Truth” (30th Century/Columbia)
Dirty Projectors – “Little Bubble” (Domino)
Japandroids – “No Known Drink or Drug” (ANTI-)
(break)
Dude York – “Black Jack” (Hardly Art)
Kaytranada – “You’re the One (feat. Syd)” (XL)
Sleater-Kinney – “Surface Envy (Live)” (Sub Pop)
The xx – “Say Something Loving” (Young Turks)
Julien Baker – “Funeral Pyre” (Matador)
Craig Finn – “Preludes” (Partisan)
(break)
Elbow – “All Disco” (Concord)
Portugal. The Man – “Noise Pollution” (Atlantic)
Jessica Hoop – “The Lost Sky” (Sub Pop)
Jens Lekman – “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?” (Secretly Canadian)
11pm
Methyl Ethel – “No. 28” (4AD)
Kevin Devine – “Daydrunk” (Procrastinate! Music Traitors)
Ty Segall – “Orange Color Queen” (Drag City)
Shy Girls – “Trivial Motion” (Hit City U.S.A.)
(break)
Grandaddy – “Evermore” (30th Century/Columbia)
The Jesus & Mary Chain – “Amputation” (ADA/Warner)
The Last Shadow Puppets – “Is This What You Wanted” (Domino)
Temples – “Strange or Be Forgotten” (Fat Possum)
The Chain Gang of 1974 – “Slow” (Caroline)
Little Scream – “People” (Merge)
Jay Som – “Turn Into” (Polyvinyl)
(break)
Bon Iver – “8 (circle)” (Jagjaguwar)
Tim Darcy – “Tall Glass of Water” (Jagjaguwar)
Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – “In a Black Out” (Glassnote)