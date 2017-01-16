ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

THE BIG BEAT Playlist: January 16, 2017 [Listen]

January 16, 2017 10:44 PM By Jason Thomas
Filed Under: bigbeat, thebigbeat

10pm

Dams of the West – “Tell the Truth” (30th Century/Columbia)

Dirty Projectors – “Little Bubble” (Domino)

Japandroids – “No Known Drink or Drug” (ANTI-)

(break)

Dude York – “Black Jack” (Hardly Art)

Kaytranada – “You’re the One (feat. Syd)” (XL)

Sleater-Kinney – “Surface Envy (Live)” (Sub Pop)

The xx – “Say Something Loving” (Young Turks)

Julien Baker – “Funeral Pyre” (Matador)

Craig Finn – “Preludes” (Partisan)

(break)

Elbow – “All Disco” (Concord)

Portugal. The Man – “Noise Pollution” (Atlantic)

Jessica Hoop – “The Lost Sky” (Sub Pop)

Jens Lekman – “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?” (Secretly Canadian)

11pm

Methyl Ethel – “No. 28” (4AD)

Kevin Devine – “Daydrunk” (Procrastinate! Music Traitors)

Ty Segall – “Orange Color Queen” (Drag City)

Shy Girls – “Trivial Motion” (Hit City U.S.A.)

(break)

Grandaddy – “Evermore” (30th Century/Columbia)

The Jesus & Mary Chain – “Amputation” (ADA/Warner)

The Last Shadow Puppets – “Is This What You Wanted” (Domino)

Temples – “Strange or Be Forgotten” (Fat Possum)

The Chain Gang of 1974 – “Slow” (Caroline)

Little Scream – “People” (Merge)

Jay Som – “Turn Into” (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Bon Iver – “8 (circle)” (Jagjaguwar)

Tim Darcy – “Tall Glass of Water” (Jagjaguwar)

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – “In a Black Out” (Glassnote)

More from Jason Thomas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live