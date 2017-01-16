ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Ronnie Baker Brooks Live On Blues Breakers Tonight

January 16, 2017 1:08 PM By Tom Marker

Ronnie Baker Brooks is Chicago Blues royalty. He was born in to the blues. His is a blues family tree. We have been waiting 10 years for a new RBB album and now, here it comes. Join Ronnie and Tom Marker for the full hour on Blues Breakers tonight from 9-10 as we celebrate the Friday release of Times Have Changed on Provogue Records. Produced by Steve Jordan who has worked with Keith Richards, Stevie Wonder and more. There are contributions from Big Head Todd Mohr and Steve Cropper and guest appearances by Lonnie Brooks and Bobby Bland. Ronnie has been such a big part of blues in Chicago for so long we’ll have plenty to talk about and an exciting new album to play. I only wonder how we’ll fit it in one hour. Please, join us as we try. Tonight on 93XRT in Chicago.

