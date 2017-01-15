Saturday Morning Flashback: 1978 [Playlist]

The biggest Chicago concert event happened in August when Mayor Michael Bilandic “borrowed” the concept of an urban outdoor festival from Milwaukee’s Summerfest and presented the first annual Chicagofest on Navy Pier. Long before any renovations would transform the dingy site into a glittering tourist destination, half a million people stacked their beer cups and happily wandered the pier among a variety of stages (most of them afloat) over the course of ten days. It was hot, it was crowded, and it was a good time.
Coming up:
January 21 – 1968
January 28 – 1982
February 4 – 1999
This Week’s Playlist: 1978
-
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- There’s No Way Out of Here – David Gilmour
- D.I.Y. – Peter Gabriel
- Because the Night – Patti Smith
- Kingdom Hall – Van Morrison
- Two More Bottles of Wine –Bob Marley & the Wailers
- All That You Dream – Linda Ronstadt
- Surrender – Cheap Trick
- Watch Out for Lucy – Eric Clapton
- Night People – Robert Palmer
- Satisfaction – Devo
- 9 am
- Shakedown Street – The Grateful Dead
- Trick of the Light – The Who
- So It Goes – Nick Lowe
- Sign of the Times – Bryan Ferry
- Don’t Look Back – Peter Tosh (with Mick Jagger)
- The Promised Land – Bruce Springsteen
- Werewolves of London – Warren Zevon
- The Big Country – Talking Heads
- Look Out for My Love- Neil Young
- Can’t Stand Losing You – The Police
- 10 am
- You’re All I’ve Got Tonight – The Cars
- Sex and Drugs and Rock & Roll – Ian Dury & the Blockheads
- Move it on Over – George Thorogood
- You Cried Wolf – Todd Rundgren
- Soul Man – The Blues Brothers
- Fat Man in the Bathtub (live) – Little Feat
- 2-4-6-8 Motorway – The Tom Robinson Band
- Dreadlock Holiday – 10cc
- A Rock & Roll Fantasy – The Kinks
- Fire – Robert Gordon & Link Wray
- 11 am
- I Need to Know – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
- Hanging on the Telephone – Blondie
- Life’s Been Good – Joe Walsh
- I’m a Woman – Koko Taylor
- Pump it Up – Elvis Costello
- Funky but Chic – David Johansen
- Remember – Greg Kihn
- FM – Steely Dan
- King Tut – Steve Martin
- Fish & Whistle – John Prine
- Badlands – Bruce Springsteen
View More Saturday Morning Flashback Playlists