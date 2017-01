Breakfast With The Beatles – January 15, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – The Fool On The Hill

Duane Eddy – Rockestra Theme

Paul – What’s That You’re Doing

Bob Simon & Eddie Harrison – Two Of Us

The Beatles – Every Little Thing

Paul – Live And Let Die (Tripping The Live Fantastic)

George – Awaiting On You All (Early Take)

Professor Moptop

Vipers Skiffle Group – Maggie Mae

The Beatles – Ob La Di, Ob La Da

John – Mind Games

The Beatles – Ill Be Back

The Beatles – Something (Take 37)

9 AM

The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper/With A Little Help From My Friends

Cast Of Across The Universe – Because

The Beatles – Here, There And Everywhere (Real Love Single)

Phil Angotti – You’re Gonna Lose That Girl

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Savoy Truffle (Remix)

The Beatles – You Won’t See Me

Paul – Little Woman Love

The Beatles – I Saw Her Standing There

George – Sue Me, Sue You Blues

Ringo – Can She Do It Like She Dances

The Beatles – Taxman

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JANUARY 15, 2017

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – BLOOMINGTON CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, 600 N. EAST ST, BLOOMINGTON, ILL

SACRED MUSIC OF GEORGE HARRISON – SUNDAY, 10:30 AM – LAKE STREET CHURCH OF EVANSTON, 607 LAKE ST, EVANSTON

AMERICAN ENGLISH- SUNDAY, 6 PM – SPACE, 1245 CHICAGO AVE, EVANSON

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – TALK ABOUT THE MUSIC OF “HELP!”, WITH A VIEWING OF THE FILM – SATURDAY, NOON, FEBRUARY 11TH – DEERFIELD LIBRARY, 920 WAUKEGAN RD, DEERFIELD

DEPAUL HUMANITIES CENTER WILL HOLD A SGT. PEPPER CONTEST FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION JUNE 1, 2017 – BANDS OR SINGERS SHOULD EMAIL VIDEO OF YOU DOING A SONG FROM SGT. PEPPER – SUBMIT BY EMAIL ATTACHMENTS, DROP BOX OR LINKS TO ONLINE VIDEOS – SEND TO PSTEEVES@DEPAUL.EDU BY MARCFH 31, 2017

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM