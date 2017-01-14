ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Deep Digs at Dawn Playlist [Saturday, January 14th, 2017]

January 14, 2017 8:00 AM By Emma Mac
Filed Under: deep digs at dawn

Listen up early birds, there’s a new early morning show on XRT! Saturday mornings from 6:30 – 8 tune in for some deeper cuts from the XRT artists you love. Join Emma Mac as she plays from XRT’s incredible library, including unique covers, “Live from the Archives” recordings, and songs that just don’t get enough love, both old and new.

At Dawn – My Morning Jacket
The Roundabout – Ryley Walker
Ashes To Ashes – The Districts
(Break)
Beautiful Boy – John Lennon
Civilian – Wye Oak
Trying To Be Cool – Phoenix (Recorded at Martyrs 9.28.13)
7am
Dirty Old Town – Rod Stewart
Alaska – Maggie Rogers
Whispered Words – Dan Auerbach
(break)
Rip Her To Shreds – Blondie (ONXRT 5)
Waves – Bahamas
Don’t Worry About The Government – Talking Heads
Don’t You Ever – The Natural History
Good With God – Old 97’s with Brandi Carlisle
Everywhere I’m Local – Har Mar Superstar
Feel The Way That I Do – Shoes
(Break)
Modern Act – Cloud Nothings
You Go Down Smooth – Lake Street Dive
Feed The Tree – Belly

