Deep Digs at Dawn Playlist [Saturday, January 14th, 2017]

Listen up early birds, there’s a new early morning show on XRT! Saturday mornings from 6:30 – 8 tune in for some deeper cuts from the XRT artists you love. Join Emma Mac as she plays from XRT’s incredible library, including unique covers, “Live from the Archives” recordings, and songs that just don’t get enough love, both old and new.

At Dawn – My Morning Jacket

The Roundabout – Ryley Walker

Ashes To Ashes – The Districts

(Break)

Beautiful Boy – John Lennon

Civilian – Wye Oak

Trying To Be Cool – Phoenix (Recorded at Martyrs 9.28.13)

7am

Dirty Old Town – Rod Stewart

Alaska – Maggie Rogers

Whispered Words – Dan Auerbach

(break)

Rip Her To Shreds – Blondie (ONXRT 5)

Waves – Bahamas

Don’t Worry About The Government – Talking Heads

Don’t You Ever – The Natural History

Good With God – Old 97’s with Brandi Carlisle

Everywhere I’m Local – Har Mar Superstar

Feel The Way That I Do – Shoes

(Break)

Modern Act – Cloud Nothings

You Go Down Smooth – Lake Street Dive

Feed The Tree – Belly

