Lean on Me pic.twitter.com/mT6YX6072m — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) January 13, 2017

The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation held their second annual “Laugh-Off for Cancer” event at Studio Paris yesterday.

It looked like a lot of fun and of course, it was for a great cause!

One of the highlights of the evening was Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber taking part in karaoke.

Watch them do a fantastic job of singing “Lean On Me” above!

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram