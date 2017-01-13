ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Hear The Lumineers Live From Allstate Arena On XRT

January 13, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: Live Concert Broadcast, The Lumineers

A limited number of tickets remain for the Lumineers’ concert next Friday night, but if you can’t make it out to Allstate Arena, XRT has you covered! You can catch it locally at 93.1FM, or on your device or computer where you are at 93.1FM!

Having just been announced as the opener for U2’s upcoming Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary tour, and with XRT-favorites Margaret Glaspy and Andrew Bird taking the stage before them, it’s sure to be a set not to miss!

Tune in to 93XRT or 93XRT.com at 9 PM to hear The Lumineers perform LIVE from the Allstate Arena.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live