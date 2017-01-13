Hear The Lumineers Live From Allstate Arena On XRT

A limited number of tickets remain for the Lumineers’ concert next Friday night, but if you can’t make it out to Allstate Arena, XRT has you covered! You can catch it locally at 93.1FM, or on your device or computer where you are at 93.1FM!

Having just been announced as the opener for U2’s upcoming Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary tour, and with XRT-favorites Margaret Glaspy and Andrew Bird taking the stage before them, it’s sure to be a set not to miss!

Tune in to 93XRT or 93XRT.com at 9 PM to hear The Lumineers perform LIVE from the Allstate Arena.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram