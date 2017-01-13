Day Of Reckoning – News With Mary Dixon

They’re announcing the findings of the Justice Department’s civil rights investigation into the Chicago police department – and it’s being reported investigators have concluded that police routinely violated peoples’ rights, and were not trained or disciplined properly … The Justice Department will investigate whether FBI Director James Comey broke the rules when he discussed the probe into Hillary Clinton’s e-mails … The US House votes today on the first step toward dismantling the Affordable Care Act … Vice President Joe Biden will fly to Ukraine on Sunday. Russian leaders are complaining about the US troops now in Poland … They’re bracing for an ice storm from Texas to Missouri and parts of southern Illinois … The Bulls lost to the Knicks … It’ll be cloudy and in the mid-20s today.