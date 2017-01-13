ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Day Of Reckoning – News With Mary Dixon

January 13, 2017 8:39 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Bulls, Chicago Police Department, Ice Storm, Justice Department, Russia, Ukraine, US House, Vice President Joe Biden

They’re announcing the findings of the Justice Department’s civil rights investigation into the Chicago police department – and it’s being reported investigators have concluded that police routinely violated peoples’ rights, and were not trained or disciplined properly … The Justice Department will investigate whether FBI Director James Comey broke the rules when he discussed the probe into Hillary Clinton’s e-mails … The US House votes today on the first step toward dismantling the Affordable Care Act … Vice President Joe Biden will fly to Ukraine on Sunday. Russian leaders are complaining about the US troops now in Poland … They’re bracing for an ice storm from Texas to Missouri and parts of southern Illinois … The Bulls lost to the Knicks … It’ll be cloudy and in the mid-20s today.

More from Mary Dixon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live