ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Win Tedeschi Trucks Band Tickets

January 12, 2017 8:00 PM

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tedeschi Trucks Band and attend a soundcheck party before the show at the Chicago Theatre on January 20th.

Here’s how you can win. Listen to Ryan Arnold from 8p-Midnight this week to get the keyword. Once you hear it, text it to 59393.

Can’t text? No problem! Simply enter in the contest keyword below and enter in the short code 59393.

Standard text and data rates apply, we’ll send you a text message confirming entry, alternate means of entry found on 93XRT.com. Must be 21 or older.

Click here for official rules
 

