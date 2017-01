Last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon saw an all-star list of guests. Featuring Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, and First Lady Michelle Obama, star power certainly wasn’t lacking.

Stevie Wonder made a musical cameo on the show performing a medley of “Isn’t She Lovely” & “My Cherie Amour”.

Wonder paid tribute to the First Lady by changing the lyrics to “My Michelle amour.”

The trio also played a game of catchphrase with Jimmy Fallon, which you can watch below.

