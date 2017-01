Have someone in your house that plays guitar? Try doing this next time you catch them playing!

A YouTube user decided to film himself singing Green Day’s “Good Riddance” whenever he caught his roommate playing guitar. The results are absolutely hilarious.

Although many laughs will ensue, the video description says the video is “100% authentic and totally not shot in less than an hour with multiple takes.”

Either way, watch it above!

