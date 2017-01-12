ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

U2 Friday Feature!

January 12, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: Friday Feature, U2

Whenever we devote our Friday Feature to the music of U2, we assume that all the radios and other audio devices that are tuned in will be cranked to their optimum levels for the majority of the day. Because our connection with the band goes back to the very beginning, we often reassure them when we see them that “we’ll try not to hold their (massive) success against them.” So, c’mon everybody – give these guys a break!!

We promise to play a lot more U2 than the songs you usually hear – nowadays they’ve even become a staple on classic rock stations!! Rarities, b-sides, some live recordings. U2 – XRT-style, starting with the XRT Morning Show.

