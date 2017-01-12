ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

The Top Baby Names Of 2017

January 12, 2017 12:25 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Baby Names

If you’re going to have a newborn in 2017 and are struggling for a name, this massive list will help you out.

Nameberry released their list of the 100 best baby names for 2017 and it features anecdotes on why the name was selected.

You can view the full list here, but check out some of the highlights below.

Archer: Fresher than Hunter, cooler than Arthur
Arrow: Set to shoot upwards
Auden: Poetic surname chosen by Kelsey Grammer for baby #7
Bowie: The late idol inspiring baby namers
Emilia: Khaleesi gone classic
Lionel: Jazzy name with stylish leonine associations
Loxley: Popping on Pinterest
McCoy: The real thing
Otis: Bluesy choice that’s the epitome of cool
Thor: Powerful superhero choice
Wilder: Prepster name with an outdoorsy vibe

