The Top Baby Names Of 2017

If you’re going to have a newborn in 2017 and are struggling for a name, this massive list will help you out.

Nameberry released their list of the 100 best baby names for 2017 and it features anecdotes on why the name was selected.

You can view the full list here, but check out some of the highlights below.

Archer: Fresher than Hunter, cooler than Arthur

Arrow: Set to shoot upwards

Auden: Poetic surname chosen by Kelsey Grammer for baby #7

Bowie: The late idol inspiring baby namers

Emilia: Khaleesi gone classic

Lionel: Jazzy name with stylish leonine associations

Loxley: Popping on Pinterest

McCoy: The real thing

Otis: Bluesy choice that’s the epitome of cool

Thor: Powerful superhero choice

Wilder: Prepster name with an outdoorsy vibe

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram