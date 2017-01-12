ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Senate GOP Moves To Repeal Affordable Care Act – News With Mary Dixon

January 12, 2017 8:54 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, conflict of interest, Justice Department civil rights investigation, Obamacare, President Elect Donald Trump, Russia

Early this morning, senators voted 51-to-48 to draw up the budget blueprint that will dismantle President Obama’s signature health care law. Democrats staged an unusual floor protest as they voted ‘no’  … More of President-elect Trump’s cabinet nominees begin confirmation hearings, while Trump’s plan to put his sons in charge of his business is under fire from the Office of Government Ethics, which calls the workaround “meaningless.” … In yesterday’s news conference, Trump conceded that Russia influenced the election, but angrily denounced the unverified intelligence reports that the Kremlin had collected compromising personal information on him … Chicago police believe an assault rifle was used to kill one man and injure others in the Brighton Park neighborhood … The Justice Department will announce changes in how Baltimore’s police department deals with racial minorities today; Chicago’s report is due tomorrow. The AP reports investigators have found a pattern of the CPD violating residents’ rights … Japan reports a 70-percent die-off this year in its largest coral reef … The San Diego Chargers are moving to LA … Freezing rain is making things kind of dicey out on Chicago-area roads this morning.

 

