Flaming Lips, Temples, The Shins – New Noise at Nine. Thursday January 12, 2017

We’ve collected the records and new tunes from some XRT faves and put together one heck of a New Music Thursday. Without listing them all, this week’s New Noise at Nine featured Flaming Lips, Jim James, Split Single, Bastille, and more. Check out the entire playlist below and remember to to pick up music from the artists you hear on XRT from local, independent, or family-owned music stores.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
**
The Shins – “Name For You”
Ryan Adams – “Do You Still Love Me”
Flaming Lips – “We A Family”
K.Flay – “Blood In The Cut”
Temples – “Strange Or Be Forgotten”
Son Volt – “Back Against The Wall”
Jim James – “Here In Spirit”
Michael Kiwanuka – “Love & Hate”
Split Single – “Untry Love”
LP – “Lost On You”
Bastille – “Blame”
Florence + The Machine – “Stand By Me”
Sohn – “Conrad”