Wilco’s highly anticipated Winterlude shows at the Chicago Theatre are only a few weeks away. Now we have further reason to be excited for a wonderful night of music.

The opening acts for each Winterlude concert have been announced, you can find them below.

Feb 22 — The Flat Five

Feb 23 — Jake Xerxes Fussell

Feb 25 — James Elkington

Feb 26 — James Elkington

