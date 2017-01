Wayne Coyne, Fred Armisen, and Queen Latifah took part in a hilarious sketch on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night called Hummanequins.

Hummanequins is a variation of charades where instead of acting out the subject, you move the other people around while someone tries to guess what’s going on.

Predictably, the results were hilarious!

The Flaming Lips were also the musical guest for the evening and you can watch them perform “The Castle” below.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram