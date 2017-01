News came yesterday about Eddie Vedder’s performance at President Obama’s farewell address.

While Vedder’s performance wasn’t part of the TV broadcast, those inside McCormick Place were able to capture video of it. Vedder was also joined by the Chicago Children’s Choir.

Eddie Vedder kicks off #ObamaFarewell in Chicago https://t.co/i8QAwYRjhC — Weijia Jiang (@WeijiaJiangTV) January 11, 2017

