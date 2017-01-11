Watch Cage The Elephant Heat Up Colbert with “Cold Cold Cold”

Cage The Elephant’s songs have become 21st Century staples on XRT, but it’s their live performance that’s made them huge favorites of Chicago fans. Lead singer Matt Schultz has risked life and limb, most famously at The Vic Theatre in 2011 when he flung himself into the crowd from a two story stage dive.

Last night Matt didn’t dive into the audience on Late Show With Stephen Colbert, but did bring a little bit of his reckless energy during their performance of”Cold Cold Cold”, the trippy garage rocker from the Dan Auerbach produced “Tell Me I’m Pretty”. Keep an eye on Brother Brad’s surprise move on Stephen at the end.