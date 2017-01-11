ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Watch Cage The Elephant Heat Up Colbert with “Cold Cold Cold”

January 11, 2017 12:12 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Cage The Elephant, Dan Auerbach, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Matt Schultz

Cage The Elephant’s  songs have become 21st Century staples on XRT, but it’s their live performance that’s made them  huge favorites of Chicago fans. Lead singer Matt Schultz has risked life and limb, most famously at The Vic Theatre in 2011 when he flung himself into the crowd from a two story stage dive.

Last night Matt didn’t dive into the audience on Late Show With Stephen Colbert, but did bring a little bit of his reckless energy during their performance of”Cold Cold Cold”, the trippy garage rocker from the Dan Auerbach produced “Tell Me I’m Pretty”. Keep an eye on Brother Brad’s surprise move on Stephen at the end.

