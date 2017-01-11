Today’s Morning Show Powered by Your Requests [video]

Today’s requests were golden.

Last night before President Obama said his farewells, my twitter feed was flooded with colorful requests. Now it’s not always possible to accommodate everyone’s suggestions for the XRT Morning Show, but I did my due diligence and played a few of them. The requests had a certain similarity. Perhaps, people believe we are entering a golden age for America.

David Bowie-Golden Years. I always thought of David as a philosopher-king. I wouldn’t be surprised if his ancestors built the pyramids.



Coldplay-Yellow. My favorite memory of this song came during the XRT Memorial Day Rock and Roll Fireworks when this song kicked in while fountains of yellow streamed down from the night sky. Just beautiful.



Donovan-Mellow Yellow. He’s an unrepentant hippie, but I notice that several of his songs have researched well enough to be used for contemporary commercials. He claimed “electrical banana” was going to be the very next craze. I don’t think it was.



The Black Keys-Gold on the Ceiling. Sometimes, it’s everywhere.



Frank Zappa-Don’t Eat the Yellow Snow. Just a weird request since the streets of Chicago are currently snow-free.



I also had a chance to play one topical song. With Russia and Putin so much a part of our news cycle, I revisited New Zealander Shona Laing’s “Soviet Snow” for instant flashback.



Thanks for the help with the song selections. I appreciate it.