By The Regular Guy

Yesterday, I looked at the worst movies of 2016. Absolute stinkers!

How about we turn the tables here and list the top movies of the year?

The Regular Guy’s Best Of 2016

1. Hell Or High Water

2. Manchester By The Sea

3. Lion

4. Rogue One

5. La La Land

6. Zootopia

7. Moonlight

8.Captain America: Civil War

9. The Green Room

10. The Witch

