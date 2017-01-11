ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Puppies, For Those Who Need Cheering Up After Yesterday

January 11, 2017 2:27 AM By Emma Mac
Filed Under: Emma Mac, Puppies

Yesterday was bad. It was rainy and windy and we said goodbye to Obama, and David Bowie has now been gone for a full year.

The good news is today is a new day. The outlook may still look bleak, but opportunity awaits. For those who still need some cheering up, I give you the purest form of innocence, the symbol of rebirth and new hope, the fluffiest reminder that there is love in the world yet: puppies.

via GIPHY

More puppies I say!

via GIPHY

This puppy is licking Ron Swanson!

via GIPHY

These puppies are getting hit by a Cat with a rainbow laser!

via GIPHY

This one isn’t very smart!

via GIPHY

This one likes the fridge!

via GIPHY

These puppies are scaring that cat!

via GIPHY

This puppy looks like a raccoon!

via GIPHY

😉

And finally…

via GIPHY

Cheer up friends. In a world where there are puppies, there is love.

