Puppies, For Those Who Need Cheering Up After Yesterday

Yesterday was bad. It was rainy and windy and we said goodbye to Obama, and David Bowie has now been gone for a full year.
The good news is today is a new day. The outlook may still look bleak, but opportunity awaits. For those who still need some cheering up, I give you the purest form of innocence, the symbol of rebirth and new hope, the fluffiest reminder that there is love in the world yet: puppies.
More puppies I say!
This puppy is licking Ron Swanson!
These puppies are getting hit by a Cat with a rainbow laser!
This one isn’t very smart!
This one likes the fridge!
These puppies are scaring that cat!
This puppy looks like a raccoon!
😉
And finally…
Cheer up friends. In a world where there are puppies, there is love.