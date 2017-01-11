ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Old 97’s Are “Good With God” feat Brandi Carlisle as God Herself.

January 11, 2017 12:42 PM

“Good With God”, the new song from the forthcoming Old 97’s album, Graveyard Whistling is definitely livening up the afternoons on XRT so far this year.

It’s a classic country pedal to the medal rocker.  A speed limit breaking trip back to the band’s earlier days.  What sets it apart is a strong vocal from Brandi Carlisle as the voice of God who puts the self satisfied  narrator, (Rhett Miller), in his place. Probably not a good idea to mess with this God.

The album, Old 97’s 11th, was recorded in the same Texas studio where the band recorded it’s debut a couple decades ago.

Graveyard Whistling is due out February 24th via ATO Records.

In case you haven’t heard it on my show, here it is with a speeding van!

