Old 97’s Are “Good With God” feat Brandi Carlisle as God Herself.

“Good With God”, the new song from the forthcoming Old 97’s album, Graveyard Whistling is definitely livening up the afternoons on XRT so far this year.

It’s a classic country pedal to the medal rocker. A speed limit breaking trip back to the band’s earlier days. What sets it apart is a strong vocal from Brandi Carlisle as the voice of God who puts the self satisfied narrator, (Rhett Miller), in his place. Probably not a good idea to mess with this God.

The album, Old 97’s 11th, was recorded in the same Texas studio where the band recorded it’s debut a couple decades ago.

Graveyard Whistling is due out February 24th via ATO Records.

In case you haven’t heard it on my show, here it is with a speeding van!