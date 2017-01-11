Obama’s Chicago Farewell, Trump’s Kompromat Denial

President-elect Trump is supposed to have a news conference today, and he’ll probably face some questions about last week’s intelligence briefing. The heads of the intel agencies told Trump not only about their conclusion that Russia influenced the US election, but that there are unsubstantiated reports that Russia collected compromising information about him – some of it financial, some personal. Trump tweeted that it’s fake news and a witch hunt … Hearings continue on Trump’s cabinet nominees. His pick for secretary of state, former Exxon chief Rex Tillerson, is sure to face questions on his business deals in Russia. Four other confirmation hearings have been postponed while ethics disclosures are completed … President Obama urged Americans to work to protect democracy as he made his farewell address at McCormick Place … The Blackhawks beat Detroit in overtime … the Bulls lost in Washington … and the Cubs will visit the White House and President Obama next Monday … It’s going to be rainy today, with high temperatures in the mid-40s.