Daft Punk to Return in ’17?

The French duo aren’t always easy to figure out, so often times their die-hard fans will overreact to tidbits found online wondering if a major announcement is forthcoming. This could be another false alarm, but when a band is this enigmatic and, well, fun when they finally do get around to hitting the stage, it’s hard to resist jumping into the fray of speculation. So, what does the above video that recently surfaced on YouTube mean? Is someone just messing with the hearts of D.P. fans? We’re in a year that ends in “7,” so it’s not a stretch to wonder if they might become “Alive” again this year. I guess that we’ll have to wait and see if there’s any truth to those Lollapalooza rumors.