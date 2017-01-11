Back to the Beat: 8 More of the Greatest Drum Solos Ever

In case you don’t have it marked in your calendar, this weekend is none other than the great Dave Grohl’s birthday weekend. To honor his 45th three years ago, I dug up some of the best drum solos of all time. I figured now’s a great time to dig up some more drum solos to celebrate, because let’s face it, the drums kick butt and deserve more attention.

Michael Shrieve

Santana – Soul Sacrifice

I’m sure most of you have conversed about this hypothetical – if you had a time machine for a day, where would you go back and travel to? My answer is always Woodstock, and if someone rebuttals I would just show them this. Simply incredible.

Phil Collins – In The Air Tonight

I know it’s about 6 seconds long, but the crater it left on pop culture is why it deserves shine. If you don’t get the urge to air drum that solo every time you hear it, I don’t know if we’d get along.

Philly Joe Jones

Miles Davis – Billy Boy

Forget classic rock, the Jazz era was the crème da la crème for drum soloing. Most upbeat songs had the drummer going bananas throughout the tune and then have the floor to themselves for a bit. Here’s a shining example, “Billy Boy” cover was featured on the 1958 album, Milestones.

Cozy Powell Reinvents the 1812 Overture

By watching that, you’d have no idea that man was in Whitesnake. This overture is my favorite of like the 9 classical songs I know. Notre Dame plays it at the beginning of the fourth quarter and the bands rendition is much more enjoyable than the product on the field lately. A plus for creativity Cozy P, enjoy below.

Steve Gadd

Steely Dan – Aja

Pronounced like the continent, the title track of the 1977 album produces a spine tingling drum solo at the end of it. The quality of their audio was ahead of it’s time, and Aja even placed on Rolling Stone’s 500 greatest albums of all time list at 145.

Dave Grohl

Queens of the Stone Age – No One Knows

If you forgot that Dave Grohl used to drum in Queens of the Stone Age, now’s a good reminder that this guy has been in not one, not two, but THREE successful bands in the last 30ish years. This doesn’t have a solo per say but without Grohl’s infectious beat, QotSA’s best known song is nothing.

Danny Seraphine

Chicago’s cover of “I’m a Man”

Back when Chicago was known as Chicago Transit Authority, they included a cover of The Spencer Davis Group’s “I’m a Man” on their debut album. Danny Seraphine goes absolutely crazy on his kit during their version. Danny went on to have a great career and even has a street named after him on the NW side of the city.

Kevin Parker

Tame Impala – Half Full Glass of Wine

America’s love affair with the drum solo definitely has fizzled out since the 1980’s. That said there are a few good examples in the modern age. Tame Impala has always sounded from the 70’s and this cut was the shining star on Kevin’s debut EP in 2008. This song is a staple for their live sets and Kevin did a great job teaching the solo to live drummer Jay Watson. Witness it live at Glastonbury below.