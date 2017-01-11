Arcade Fire Could Be Touring For The Next Two Years

Arcade Fire has been quiet since they wrapped up their Reflektor Tour a couple years ago. If drummer Jeremy Gara’s comments are any indication, that won’t be the case much longer.

Gara spoke with Red Bull Poland (via Arcade Fire Tube) about the band’s plans this year. When asked if he would like to go on a longer tour, Gara responded,

“Of course. Unfortunately, this is difficult, because Arcade Fire, for obvious reasons is a very important part of my plans, and a quite mysterious one (laughs). I don’t know where we’re going to play, I don’t know when we start, or when we finish. From my perspective, it looks like Arcade Fire starts in April and finish around April 2019.”

He also revealed Arcade Fire’s new album is pretty much done,

“The album should come out this year. At this stage we are still mixing and trying to decide which songs will end up on the record, because we’ve recorded more than we need. But we’re almost finished. I don’t know when it’ll come out, I hope soon. I know we’re a popular band, but we always stick to the same rule; we record until we feel that the music is ready.”

