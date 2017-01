By The Regular Guy

Hey you guys! In case you missed my in depth listing of the Worst of 2016, here ya go!

You may notice for The Worst Movies, there is no Number 8. That’s True. There was no movie that qualified for 8th Worst. Just a fact.

Worst Movies of 2016

1. Bad Santa 2

2. Zoolander 2

3. Inferno

4. Independence Day: Resurgent





5. London has Fallen





6. Ben Hur

7. The Legend of Tarzan

8.

9. Allegiant

10. The Blair Witch

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram