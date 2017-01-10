PHOTO: This View Of Chicago From The International Space Station Is Absolutely Breathtaking

We’ll never get sick of seeing beautiful photos of Chicago. This photo of the city is something out of this world!
Expedition 47 crew members on board the International Space Station (@ISS) captured this brightly lit night image of the largest city along Lake Michigan in the U.S. Midwest state of Illinois: Chicago. The world is unbelievably stunning from the vantage point of space. Earth as art—enjoy. Credit: NASA #NASA #Chicago #fromspace #ISS #spacestation #citylights
