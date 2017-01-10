ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

PHOTO: This View Of Chicago From The International Space Station Is Absolutely Breathtaking

January 10, 2017 2:00 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Chicago, International Space Station

We’ll never get sick of seeing beautiful photos of Chicago. This photo of the city is something out of this world!

Expedition 47 crew members aboard the International Space Station captured this gorgeous photo of Chicago from space.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live