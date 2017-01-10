PHOTO: This View Of Chicago From The International Space Station Is Absolutely Breathtaking

Expedition 47 crew members on board the International Space Station (@ISS) captured this brightly lit night image of the largest city along Lake Michigan in the U.S. Midwest state of Illinois: Chicago. The world is unbelievably stunning from the vantage point of space. Earth as art—enjoy. Credit: NASA #NASA #Chicago #fromspace #ISS #spacestation #citylights

A photo posted by NASA Exploration Systems (@explorenasa) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:51am PST