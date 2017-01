On the one year anniversary of her late husband’s death, Iman paid tribute to David Bowie with a beautiful Instagram post.

Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:46am PST



One year ago, Iman and the rest of the Bowie family wrote a touching note on Facebook showing the appreciation for the support they’ve received from the public.

