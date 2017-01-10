Full Circle – News With Mary Dixon

President Obama plans to say goodbye where his political career began, here in Chicago. The CTA is adding extra service around McCormick Place this evening … and the Field Museum, Adler Planetarium and Shedd Aquarium plan to close early because of the farewell address … Illinois senators have worked out a new budget, but they’re waiting until Thursday to present it to the new General Assembly … Democrats question whether President-elect Trump’s appointment of his son-in-law as a senior adviser violates the federal anti-nepotism law. Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions, is expected to face tough questions as his confirmation hearings begin today … Police around the U.S. are investigating at least 16 bomb threats against Jewish community centers and buildings in nine states in the South and Northeast … That guy who disrupted Chicago’s production of Hamilton and blamed everyone else for his poor behavior in November has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing. John Palmer is banned from that theater for at least six months … The Bulls lost to the Thunder and Clemson upset Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship … High winds today and rainy, with temperatures in the mid-40s.