Bono of U2 Reveals the Man Who Inspired His Singing [listen]

As you know, we are giving away free pairs of tickets on the XRT Morning Show to see U2, June 3 at Soldier Field. Their return reminded us of a very special visit from the band 8 years ago.

U2 stopped by the studios of 93XRT in 2009 for an interview the day they were starting their North American 360 tour at Soldier Field. Bono was very gracious in his praise of XRT’s legacy of support which began with U2’s first import single, “I Will Follow.” As the interview neared its conclusion, Bono related a story about meeting the singer who was his greatest singing influence at an event in Chicago. Who might that be? As he spun his tale, I desperately searched our database for what artist this might be because I wanted to be ready to play the artist to conclude the interview.

So I start guessing silently. He met this guy in Chicago so was it a blues legend? Maybe it was the soulful Iceman, Jerry Butler. When he revealed who it was, we were kind of surprised, but during the remaining seconds as we said our good-byes, I located a song by this singer Bono referenced, cued it up and said, “I never thought I’d ever be saying this, but now by Bono’s special request here’s”… Well, you can hear it all in this interview excerpt.

