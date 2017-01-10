Heart’s Ann Wilson Announces Solo Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Heart’s Ann Wilson has announced a run of solo tour dates for 2017.

“The stage is a magical place where I can be beautifully in and out of control, where I can build a fire and then jump into it,” said Wilson in a prepared statement. “The stage is where I have always lived; where I’ve expressed my deepest emotions and supreme joys. I suppose I am addicted to it. I’ve never been much good at talking, but I can sing, and when I sing I connect with people in a much deeper, higher way.”

The run kicks off on March 8th at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, WA.

“People can expect the unexpected in 2017,” Wilson continues. “A beautiful, classy set with an elegant, artistic production…The music will be a mix of songs that have powered my life; iconic soul stirring covers, songs from my years of solo work and the unforgettable songs of Heart.”

Check out Wilson’s full tour itinerary below.

Wed 3/8 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Fri 3/10 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

Sun 3/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

Tue 3/14 Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

Wed 3/15 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Thu 3/16 Salina, KS @ Steifel Theatre for the Performing Arts

Sat 3/18 Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget

Sun 3/19 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Tue 3/21 Wilmington, NC @ Cape Fear Community College Theatre

Wed 3/22 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

Thu 3/23 Greenville, SC @ Peace Center for the Creative Arts

Sat 3/25 Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Sun 3/26 Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Wed 3/29 Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

Thu 3/30 Westbury, NY @ The Westbury Theater

Sat 4/1 Peekskill, NY @ Paramount Hudson Valley

Sun 4/2 Londonderry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

Tue 4/4 Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Thu 4/6 Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Fri 4/7 Providence, RI @ Park Theatre PAC