US Bolsters European Military Presence – News With Mary Dixon

US tanks have rolled into Germany. CBS News reports Operation Atlantic Resolve is meant to protect Eastern Europe against a potential Russian invasion and reassure nervous European allies … Senate confirmation hearings begin this week for Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees – some of whom have not filed their ethics disclosures … President-elect Trump dismisses Meryl Streep as a “Hillary lover” – Streep called him out last night for mocking a disabled reporter during the campaign. This was at the Golden Globes – where La La Land and Moonlight won top honors … A Joliet man faces charges that he breached security at O’Hare yesterday … The CTA is getting one-billion dollars from Washington to rebuild parts of the Red Line on the North Side … The Blackhawks beat the Predators … the Packers and Steelers won NFL wild card games … It’ll be cloudy with a high in the upper-20s today.