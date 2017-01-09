US Bolsters European Military Presence – News With Mary Dixon

XRT LISTENER POLL SPECIAL: 2016 Results Revealed Live At City Winery WATCH THE WEBCAST

January 9, 2017 8:55 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Blackhawks, CTA, Golden Globes, Meryl Streep, Operation Atlantic Resolve, Packers, President Elect Donald Trump

US tanks have rolled into Germany. CBS News reports Operation Atlantic Resolve is meant to protect Eastern Europe against a potential Russian invasion and reassure nervous European allies … Senate confirmation hearings begin this week for Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees – some of whom have not filed their ethics disclosures … President-elect Trump dismisses Meryl Streep as a “Hillary lover” – Streep called him out last night for mocking a disabled reporter during the campaign. This was at the Golden Globes – where La La Land and Moonlight won top honors … A Joliet man faces charges that he breached security at O’Hare yesterday … The CTA is getting one-billion dollars from Washington to rebuild parts of the Red Line on the North Side … The Blackhawks beat the Predators … the Packers and Steelers won NFL wild card games … It’ll be cloudy with a high in the upper-20s today.

