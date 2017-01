Lost in the frenzy of their Soldier Field show, U2’s tour announcement breaks new ground for the band.

For the first time ever, U2 will be performing U.S. Festival show at none other than Bonnaroo.

.@U2’s 1st EVER U.S. Festival show this year is on The Farm!

Full lineup & Tix drop Wed 1/11 @ 8 AM ET. Enter to win https://t.co/yy6kmbOis5 pic.twitter.com/2hwQBajVmC — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 9, 2017

U2’s Bonnaroo show comes on the heels of their 30th anniversary celebration of The Joshua Tree.

Bonnaroo fans also received exciting news today as the full lineup will be announced at 7 AM CST this Wednesday.

