The Shins Perform New Song on ‘A Prairie Home Companion’

By Hayden Wright

The Shins stopped by long-running Minnesota public radio program, A Prairie Home Companion, on Saturday to perform “The Fear” from their forthcoming album Heartworms. Host Chris Thile introduced them onstage at Seattle’s Paramount Theater. In addition to the new song, the band performed “Saint Simon” and “Gone For Good,” from their second studio album, 2003’s Chutes too Narrow.

Related: The Shins Announce New Album ‘Heartworms’

Regina Spektor also appeared on the broadcast, performing tracks from Remember Us to Life. Heartworms is the Shins’ fifth studio album and marks their first in five years. It is scheduled for release on March 10. Listen to the full episode via American Public Media below.