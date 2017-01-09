THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: The xx – ‘Say Something Loving’

What a band. I’ve been in love with this London trio since I first laid ears on the first few seconds of “Intro” on their 2009 debut and the love affair is still going strong. Of course, their visit to the XRT studios in downtown Chicago in 2010 ahead of their show at the Chicago Theatre fanned the flames quite a bit, oh, and what do you know?! Romy and Oliver were polite and pleasant whilst on-air. A band that makes fresh, exciting music, and they’re a joy to be around on top of that? Tough to beat. They’ve just shared the second track from the forthcoming record, I See You (due Jan. 13), and it’s this week’s BIG BEAT Song of the Week.

They have a stop in Chicago coming up this spring. See Romy, Oliver and Jamie at The Aragon on May 1. Tickets go on sale this coming Friday.

Here’s the rest of the show…

10pm

Ty Segall – “Orange Color Queen” (Drag City)

The Chain Gang of 1974 – “Slow” (Caroline)

The xx – “Say Something Loving” (Young Turks)

(break)

Jessica Hoop – “The Lost Sky” (Sub Pop)

Sleigh Bells – “It’s Just Us Now” (Torn Clean)

Bonobo – “Kerala” (Ninja Tune)

Little Scream – “People” (Merge)

Bon Iver – “8 (circle)” (Jagjaguwar)

Lost Under Heaven – “Lament” (Mute)

Kaytranada – “You’re the One (feat. Syd)” (XL)

(break)

Jens Lekman – “What’s That Perfume That You Wear?” (Secretly Canadian)

NE-HI – “Stay Young” (Grand Jury)

Tim Darcy – “Tall Glass of Water” (Jagjaguwar)

11pm

The Last Shadow Puppets – “Is This What You Wanted” (Domino)

Portugal. The Man – “Noise Pollution” (Atlantic)

Dirty Projectors – “Little Bubble” (Domino)

(break)

The Jesus & Mary Chain – “Amputation” (ADA/Warner)

Whitney – “Polly” (Secretly Canadian)

Kevin Devine – “Daydrunk” (Procrastinate! Music Traitors)

Mother Mother – “Love Stuck” (Def Jam)

Japandroids – “Near to the Wild Heart of Life” (ANTI-)

Methyl Ethel – “No. 28” (4AD)

Dams of the West – “Tell the Truth” (30th Century/Columbia)

(break)

Teen Daze – “Cycle” (FLORA)

Cloud Nothings – “Internal World” (Carpark)

Julien Baker – “Funeral Pyre” (Matador)