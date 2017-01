In celebration of what would have been his 70th birthday, a new EP of David Bowie’s music was released posthumously.

The No Plan EP contains tracks found on his last album Blackstar including “Lazarus,” “No Plan,” “Killing a Little Time,” and “When I Met You.”

Additionally, a new music video for the song “No Plan” was released, which you can watch above.

