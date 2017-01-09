ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Kris Bryant Got Married: Party Pics From The Wedding

January 9, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Kris Bryant

CHICAGO (CBS) — Kris Bryant married his longtime sweetheart Jessica Delp over the weekend.

Official on Insta!

Mr. and Mrs. Bryant💕

A photo posted by Jessica Delp (@jessica_delp) on

And Twitter!

And some of the couple’s famous friends lit up social media with some fun party pictures.

“Had and amazing time at Mr. and Mrs. Bryant’s wedding last night!”–Anthony Rizzo

Had and amazing time at Mr. and Mrs. Bryant's wedding last night!

A photo posted by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on

“Congrats to the Bryant’s on getting hitched! Thank you for having us!”–Jason Heyward

Congrats to the Bryant's on getting hitched! Thank you for having us! 🐻💙❤

A photo posted by Jason Heyward (@jheylove22) on

“Such a blast this weekend! Watching lovebirds get married and hanging with amazing friends!!!”–Kristina Lackey, (pictured with John Lackey)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live