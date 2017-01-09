Kerry Wood Talks World Series [Listen]

The last time I saw Kerry Wood he was about 20 feet away from me as the Cubs beat the Dodgers to go to the World Series. He was very happy. So was I. This morning we caught up with Kerry. We talked about The World Series. His annual Woody’s Winter Warm-Up is this Friday at Harry Caray’s Tavern Navy Pier to benefit “The Wood Family Foundation.” With appearances from Ryno, Fergie, Kyle Hendricks, and more, it should not be a suprise that this event is already sold out.

For more info about his events, go to http://wffpitchin.org