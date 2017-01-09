Jazz Transfusion Playlist January 8,2017

song-artist
Cosmic Messenger-Jean-Luc Ponty
Wake Up-Dave Weckl
Out Of Orbit-Tyler Reese
Superhero-Gary Willis
Jazz Crimes-Spare Parts
Too High-Freddie Hubbard
Bar Fight-Band Of Other Brothers
Summertime-Giovanni Hidalgo
Eastern Standard Time-Victor Provost
Cats & Kittens-The Hudson Project
Alliance-Will Bonness
Naima-John Coltrane
Theme from The Sandpiper/The Shadow Of Your Smile-Mike Smith
Afro Blue-John McLaughlin
Hope Street-Moutin Factory Quintet
Signed, Sealed and Delivered-Dave Stryker
