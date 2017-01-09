Jazz Transfusion Playlist January 8,2017

song-artist

Cosmic Messenger-Jean-Luc Ponty

Wake Up-Dave Weckl

Out Of Orbit-Tyler Reese

Superhero-Gary Willis

Jazz Crimes-Spare Parts

Too High-Freddie Hubbard

Bar Fight-Band Of Other Brothers

Summertime-Giovanni Hidalgo

Eastern Standard Time-Victor Provost

Cats & Kittens-The Hudson Project

Alliance-Will Bonness

Naima-John Coltrane

Theme from The Sandpiper/The Shadow Of Your Smile-Mike Smith

Afro Blue-John McLaughlin

Hope Street-Moutin Factory Quintet

Signed, Sealed and Delivered-Dave Stryker