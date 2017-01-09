ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

I’m Giving Away Tickets For Ben Gibbard’s XRT Show Every Afternoon The Week!

January 9, 2017 2:40 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Ben Gibbard, Death Cab For Cutie, Thalia Hall, The Postal Service

One of our favorite songwriters and frontmen, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie, launches his 2017 Solo Tour this week with a sold out XRT Show Thursday night at Thalia Hall and I’ve got free tickets.

Every afternoon this week I’ll give you a chance to win a pair for next Thursday’s XRT Show. Make sure you’re listening between 1-4p Monday thru Friday and you might find yourself in Pilsen at the first big show of 2017!

He’s playing a career spanning set that will include Death Cab songs along, songs from his much loved side project The Postal Service as well as solo album “Former Lives”.

 

