Here’s Who Will Be At The Cubs Convention This Weekend

More than 25 players and 25 alumni headline the list of attendees for this weekend’s Cubs Convention.

The fan convention will take place Friday through Sunday at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. The event will feature autograph opportunities, new panel discussions, enhanced activities, photos with the World Series Trophy and traditional fan favorites across three days. It begins Friday at 6 p.m.

Be sure to listen to XRT from 12-4 PM this weekend as Lin Brehmer & Marty Lennartz will be broadcasting live from the Cubs Convention featuring interviews with players, coaches, and more.

Players

Albert Almora Jr., OF

Jake Arrieta, RHP

Javier Baez, INF

Kris Bryant, INF

Jeimer Candelario, INF

Willson Contreras, C

Wade Davis, RHP

Brian Duensing, LHP

Carl Edwards Jr., RHP

Justin Grimm, RHP

Kyle Hendricks, RHP

Jason Heyward, OF

Jon Jay, OF

John Lackey, RHP

Jon Lester, LHP

Miguel Montero, C

Mike Montgomery, LHP

Felix Pena, RHP

Anthony Rizzo, INF

Hector Rondon, RHP

Jose Rosario, RHP

Addison Russell, INF

Kyle Schwarber, C/OF

Pedro Strop, RHP

Matt Szczur, OF

Rob Zastryzny, LHP

Ben Zobrist, INF/OF

Head on over to CBS Chicago to see a full list of alumni, coaching, and front office staff appearing at the event.

