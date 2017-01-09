Here’s Who Will Be At The Cubs Convention This Weekend

More than 25 players and 25 alumni headline the list of attendees for this weekend’s Cubs Convention.
The fan convention will take place Friday through Sunday at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. The event will feature autograph opportunities, new panel discussions, enhanced activities, photos with the World Series Trophy and traditional fan favorites across three days. It begins Friday at 6 p.m.
Be sure to listen to XRT from 12-4 PM this weekend as Lin Brehmer & Marty Lennartz will be broadcasting live from the Cubs Convention featuring interviews with players, coaches, and more.
Players
Albert Almora Jr., OF
Jake Arrieta, RHP
Javier Baez, INF
Kris Bryant, INF
Jeimer Candelario, INF
Willson Contreras, C
Wade Davis, RHP
Brian Duensing, LHP
Carl Edwards Jr., RHP
Justin Grimm, RHP
Kyle Hendricks, RHP
Jason Heyward, OF
Jon Jay, OF
John Lackey, RHP
Jon Lester, LHP
Miguel Montero, C
Mike Montgomery, LHP
Felix Pena, RHP
Anthony Rizzo, INF
Hector Rondon, RHP
Jose Rosario, RHP
Addison Russell, INF
Kyle Schwarber, C/OF
Pedro Strop, RHP
Matt Szczur, OF
Rob Zastryzny, LHP
Ben Zobrist, INF/OF
Head on over to CBS Chicago to see a full list of alumni, coaching, and front office staff appearing at the event.