Eddy “The Chief” Clearwater Plus Blues Awards Nominees On Blues Breaker Tonight

Tonight on Blues Breakers we celebrate Eddy “The Chief” Clearwater as he makes 82 tomorrow. Plus, The Blues Music Awards nominees have just been announce by the Blues Foundation in Memphis. We’ll play a song from four of the Chicagoans nominated: Toronzo Cannon, Lurrie Bell, Guy King and Corey Dennison. Also, don’t miss another track from the upcoming, first new album in 10 years by Chicago’s own Ronnie Baker Brooks. Blues Breakers on 93XRT every Monday at 9pm.