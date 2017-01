If this were any other situation, it’d be weird to throw a World Series party in the beginning of January. However, this is not just any normal situation.

A private party for the Cubs took place over the weekend and featured a performance from Eddie Vedder, Bill Murray, and Twin Peaks.

Not many details have been shared about the event, but fortunately Twin Peaks took to social media to document it. By all accounts, it looked to be UNREAL!

Gonna go live with the World Series trophy tn — Twin Peaks (@TwinPeaksDudes) January 8, 2017

Bill Murray is here — Twin Peaks (@TwinPeaksDudes) January 8, 2017

My dad is playing drums and Eddie vedder is playing guitar pic.twitter.com/UHlpY7nv2H — Twin Peaks (@TwinPeaksDudes) January 8, 2017

My dad just played drums with Eddie vedder on guitar and bill Murray on vocals, let's here it for Mark Brodner — Twin Peaks (@TwinPeaksDudes) January 8, 2017

I want the world to know that we are @Cubs fans pic.twitter.com/W72qjL8JZi — Twin Peaks (@TwinPeaksDudes) January 8, 2017

Double down CHICAGO FOREVER. WE ARE FROM THE BEST CITY IN THE WORLD — Twin Peaks (@TwinPeaksDudes) January 8, 2017

Going up rn A photo posted by Cade Con Clay Colin & JD (@twinpeaksdudes) on Jan 7, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram