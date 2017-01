Buddy Guy’s Legends residency usually contains a few surprises. His latest surprise is something no one could have seen.

According to TMZ Sports, Bosh & his wife were in town hanging out with friend and Bulls star (and former teammate) Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabby Union. The pair decided to head over to Buddy Guy’s Legends to take in a show.

Check out the video above showing Bosh’s cameo on stage with Buddy Guy. Not too bad!

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram