XRT LISTENER POLL SPECIAL: 2016 Results Revealed Live At City Winery WATCH THE WEBCAST

Watch David Bowie’s ‘No Plan’ Video

It's from the newly released "No Plan" EP, featuring songs from the stage musical "Lazarus." January 8, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: David Bowie

By Brian Ives

Blackstar, released one year ago today (January 8, 2016), was David Bowie’s final album; two days later, Bowie passed away.

In the months since, a few more Bowie songs were released on the original cast recording of Lazarus, a stage show based on the 1976 film The Man Who Fell To Earth, which Bowie starred in.

Related: Goodbye 2016 Playlist: David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and More

Those songs, “No Plan,” “Killing a Little Time” and “When I Met You,” are all included on the just-released No Plan EP, which also includes “Lazarus,” one of the songs from Blackstar.

There’s also a new video for “No Plan.” It’s mainly a lyric video, with the lyrics flashing across TV screens in the window of a store. During the video, more and more people stop by to watch. The last scene on the screens is a still of Bowie.

Watch the video below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live