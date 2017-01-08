The “Anesthetic Best of ’16” On Tonight’s Local Anesthetic

Truth be told, I was way close to not even putting together a show or even a list this year. The hours put in to creating the 25th Annual Local Anesthetic Holiday Spectacular “Best of 25” left me completely sapped of drive to go back and do what I’ve done in years past; listen back to all my interviews from the year and grab the best parts to play back in an hour-long Year in Review. Hey, I really love my job as host of Local Anesthetic but not to the point where it consumes valuable time that is needed elsewhere these days. At the same time, what kind of schlub would I be to not acknowledge the badass records from The Flat Five and Whitney and Robbie Fulks and the the select tunes I cranked over and over from the likes of Mutts and Furr to name a few? I’ll whine about many, many things but no way I want to be a schlub. No way. So, tonight at 7:30 I’ll play back some of the musical highlights of Chicago music 2016 and gab about this and that. Join me, won’t you? Thanks in advance!

Listen To More Episodes Of Local Anesthetic

Connect With Local Anesthetic On Facebook

Submit Your Music