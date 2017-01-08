Saturday Morning Flashback: 1994 [Playlist]

It was the year of Forrest Gump and Pulp Fiction, the bizarre white Ford Bronco slow-motion highway chase, no World Series, and a new TV show called Friends. Richard Nixon, Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Harry Nilsson passed away, but the loss felt by music fans was the death of Kurt Cobain on April 5, 1994.
- 8 am
- Run Around – Blues Traveler
- We’ll be Together – Sting with Eric Clapton
- Window to the World – Shawn Colvin
- You Don’t Know How it Feels – Tom Petty
- Love Sneakin’ Up on You – Bonnie Raitt
- Distant Sun – Crowded House
- Ecstasy – Rusted Root
- Night in my Veins – The Pretenders
- Landslide – Smashing Pumpkins
- Sad Song – David Byrne
- Bizarre Love Triangle – Frente!
- 9 am
- All Apologies (Unplugged) – Nirvana
- A Prayer for the Dying – Seal
- Fade Into You – Mazzy Star
- I’ll Take You There – General Public
- Hallelujah – Jeff Buckley
- Down With Disease – Phish
- Strange Currencies – R.E.M.
- Cornflake Girl – Tori Amos
- Nothingman – Pearl Jam
- 10 am
- Loser – Beck
- (You’ll be) Satisfied – The Subdudes
- You Got Me Rockin’ – The Rolling Stones
- What Would You Say – Dave Matthews Band
- Spin the Bottle – The Juliana Hatfield Trio
- Airplane – Widespread Panic
- Creeps Like Me – Lyle Lovett
- No Excuses – Alice in Chains
- Girl, You’ll be a Woman Soon – Urge Overkill
- Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm – Crash Test Dummies
- Bluebeard – The Cocteau Twins
- Mockingbirds – Grant Lee Buffalo
- 11 am
- Rilly Groovy – Beautiful People
- Whip-Smart – Liz Phair
- WIld Night – John Mellencamp
- Sometimes Always – The Jesus and Mary Chain
- Gallows Pole – Jimmy Page and Robert Plant
- This Heart – Nanci Griffith
- All I Wanna Do – Sheryl Crow
- ’Round Here – Counting Crows
- I Can’t Wake Up – Richard Thompson
- Black Hole Sun – Sound Garden
- The Man Who Sold the World – Nirvana (Unplugged)
